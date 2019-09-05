Josh Hart Wanted 'Courtesy of a Phone Call' from Lakers After Trade to Pelicans

Josh Hart Wanted 'Courtesy of a Phone Call' from Lakers After Trade to PelicansSeptember 5, 2019
After two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Josh Hart apparently didn't even receive a phone call from the team to notify him he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans:
Josh Hart @joshhart
I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter
Hart was part of the blockbuster deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers and sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and numerous draft picks to the Pelicans.
