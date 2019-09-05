Josh Hart Wanted 'Courtesy of a Phone Call' from Lakers After Trade to Pelicans

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 19: Josh Hart #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 19, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Josh Hart apparently didn't even receive a phone call from the team to notify him he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans:

Hart was part of the blockbuster deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers and sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and numerous draft picks to the Pelicans.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

