49ers News: Nick Bosa to Play vs. Buccaneers Despite Ankle Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters that rookie edge-rusher Nick Bosa should be good to go for his team's Week 1 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"He's going [to play]," Saleh said per The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "He should be [ready]."

The second overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft suffered an ankle sprain during an Aug. 7 practice. He missed the remainder of the preseason but returned for the 49ers' Monday practice, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

Bosa was listed on the 49ers' Week 1 injury report Wednesday as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury.

Bosa figures to feature prominently in a revamped 49ers front seven that added edge-rusher Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander in free agency.

While he's listed as a backup on the depth chart, Bosa figures to see plenty of reps to help boost a pass-rushing unit that finished just 18th in the league in adjusted sack rate last season, per Football Outsiders. San Francisco also finished 25th in pass defense efficiency.

Bosa amassed 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his last full season at Ohio State in 2017, helping the Buckeyes finish fifth in the final Associated Press poll.

He started the 2018 season off well but saw his campaign cut short when he underwent core muscle surgery in mid-September. Bosa was ruled out indefinitely, withdrew from school in October and announced his intention to enter the NFL draft after the season.

A tremendous amount of hype followed Bosa into the predraft process, with him listed in the top five on nearly every big board, including those of NFL Network's Lance Zierlein and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

We'll see if Bosa's collegiate production translates to the pros when the defensive end takes the field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.