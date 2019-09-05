New Mexico's Bob Davie Won't Travel for Notre Dame Game After Hospitalization

Loren Orr/Getty Images

New Mexico head coach Bob Davie won't travel with the team to South Bend, Indiana, for its Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame as he recovers from a medical setback that led to his hospitalization Saturday.

In a statement released by the school, Davie said he made the decision to remain in Albuquerque after consulting with his doctors and wife:

Davie was taken from Dreamstyle Stadium to the hospital in an ambulance following New Mexico's 39-31 win over Sam Houston State on Aug. 31.

Per Rick Wright of the Albuquerque Journal, Davie was believed to be experiencing chest pains when he was taken away. The 64-year-old at one point was seen kneeling on the sidelines during the game.

The Lobos will go into the Notre Dame matchup with Saga Tuitele, who regularly serves as their run game coordinator and offensive line coach, as their acting head coach.

Davie has compiled a 34-54 record in eight seasons at New Mexico. He previously spent five years as Notre Dame's head coach from 1997 to 2001 and went 35-25.