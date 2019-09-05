Raiders GM Mike Mayock: Antonio Brown Won't Practice Amid Suspension Rumor

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Thursday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would not practice but didn't address reports about a suspension.

"Antonio Brown is not in the building today," Mayock told reporters. "He's not going to be practicing. I don't have any more information. When we do, I'll get it to you. That's it for today."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the Raiders are planning to suspend Brown following an altercation between the seven-time Pro Bowler and Mayock.

On his Instagram account Wednesday, Brown posted a letter he received from the team informing him he would be fined $13,950 because he missed a mandatory walkthrough. He let his feelings be known about the fine:

Per Schefter, that led to the "exchange" between Brown and Mayock later Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, it wasn't a physical altercation but did include "a screaming match" in which Brown told the general manager he would "hit him in the face" before punting a ball. The former Pittsburgh Steeler also told Mayock "fine me for that" after the punt.

Schefter said some around the NFL believe this could mark the end of Brown's time on the Raiders before he even plays a game:

This is just the latest off-field headline for Brown since Oakland acquired him from Pittsburgh via trade.

He missed time in training camp because of frostbite on his feet and a helmet dispute with the NFL after the league told him he could no longer wear his old model because of newer safety guidelines.

The receiver lost two grievances about the helmet.

His status with the team is in jeopardy as Monday's season opener against the Denver Broncos approaches. For as much drama as there has been with Brown this offseason, he is still one of the NFL's premier receivers. He tallied 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns last year.