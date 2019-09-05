Charles Barkley to Be Honored with Statue Outside 76ers' Practice Facility

Charles Barkley will be immortalized with a statue outside the Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility. 

Per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, the Sixers announced they will unveil Barkley's statue Sept. 13. 

In April 2001, Barkley became the seventh player in 76ers history to have his jersey retired.  

"This is the greatest night of my life and I'm so glad to be sharing it here," he told the crowd when his No. 34 was raised to the rafters. "Philadelphia will always be a special place for me. It's where my career started and where it ended."

Barkley spent the first eight years of his NBA career in Philadelphia. He was selected fifth overall in the 1984 draft, was named to the All-Rookie first team and made six straight All-Star appearances with the franchise. 

Sir Charles is the Sixers' all-time leader in offensive rebounds (2,688), defensive rebounds (4,391) and true shooting percentage (64.0).

