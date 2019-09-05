FIBA World Cup 2019: 2nd-Round Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

As the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup advances into the second round, only 16 teams remain.

Those teams will be in four different groups (Group I, Group J, Group K and Group L), four teams each.

Results from each team's three games in the first round will carry over to the second, according to FIBA.

Additionally, the teams that failed to move to the second round Like Angola, Philippines and China will still be in the hunt for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament berths.

Teams still in the hunt for the World Cup trophy include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Serbia, Spain and Team USA.

Here's a brief look at the Second Round schedule, as well as the latest odds and predictions.

2019 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

Group I: Poland vs. Russia (-2.5); 3 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. BST

Group I: Argentina (-12.5) vs. Venezuela; 7 a.m. ET, 12 noon BST

Group J: Serbia (-30.5) vs. Puerto Rico; 3:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. BST

Group J: Spain (-6) vs. Italy; 7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

     

FOSHAN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 04: #24 Stefan Jovic and #5 Marko Simonovic of the Serbia National Team react during the match against the Italy National Team during the 1st round of 2019 FIBA World Cup at GBA International Sports and Cultural Center on Septemb
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Predictions

Russia def. Poland, 72-65

Argentina def. Venezuela, 88-79

Serbia def. Puerto Rico, 91-69

Spain def. Italy, 91-72

     

Preview

Italy will have their hands full with Spain. The Spaniards are a well-oiled machine with years of experience playing professional basketball, as well as international basketball as a unit.

Look for Spain to continue their dominance and move to a 4-0 record.

Puerto Rico will have virtually no chance against Serbia.

The Serbs are formidable and play very well together.

Serbia will also improve to 4-0.

One of the more interesting games will be Poland and Russia.

Poland is undefeated but Russia is not far behind and the odds prove it. 

This will be a game will feature Mateusz Ponitka of Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League and the EuroLeague.

Ponitka is averaging 17.3 points per game and he will continue his impressive play against the Russians.

 

