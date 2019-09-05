FIBA World Cup 2019: 2nd-Round Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

David Dow/Getty Images

As the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup advances into the second round, only 16 teams remain.

Those teams will be in four different groups (Group I, Group J, Group K and Group L), four teams each.

Results from each team's three games in the first round will carry over to the second, according to FIBA.

Additionally, the teams that failed to move to the second round Like Angola, Philippines and China will still be in the hunt for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament berths.

Teams still in the hunt for the World Cup trophy include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Serbia, Spain and Team USA.

Here's a brief look at the Second Round schedule, as well as the latest odds and predictions.

2019 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

Group I: Poland vs. Russia (-2.5); 3 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. BST

Group I: Argentina (-12.5) vs. Venezuela; 7 a.m. ET, 12 noon BST

Group J: Serbia (-30.5) vs. Puerto Rico; 3:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. BST

Group J: Spain (-6) vs. Italy; 7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Predictions

Russia def. Poland, 72-65

Argentina def. Venezuela, 88-79

Serbia def. Puerto Rico, 91-69

Spain def. Italy, 91-72

Preview