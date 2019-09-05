Odell Beckham Jr.: Hip Injury Is 'Getting Better,' but WR Can't Open Up, Sprint

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. provided an update on his hip injury to reporters Thursday, noting that the ailment is getting better but that he has more work to do before he's 100 percent.

"It's like an extremely fast car with the alignment off," he said per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "The car can still go, but it's dangerous."

Beckham said the injury "prevents [him] from opening up and sprinting" but that he's "confident" in his ability to perform when he starts the season beginning Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Dan Graziano first reported that Beckham had a hip injury on Aug. 14 but that the team was not "overly concerned."

The former LSU star wasn't away from the practice field long, however, taking part in his first padded team drill on Aug. 26 following a 20-day absence.

Beckham isn't even listed on the injury report for the Browns' matchup against the Titans, so there seems to be no cause for concern on his status leading into the opener.

And that's good news for a Cleveland offense that will gladly welcome a talent like Beckham, who averaged 92.8 receiving yards per game and scored 44 touchdowns during his five-year career with the New York Giants before an offseason trade sent him to the Browns.

He's surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five seasons despite injuries cutting his season to 12 games on two occasions. A broken ankle prematurely ended his 2017 campaign after just four games.

He joins a Cleveland offense with explosive potential thanks to a talented group that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, wideout Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku.

The hype is real for the Browns coming off a seven-win improvement between 2017 and 2018, and we'll see how their season develops starting Sunday when they host Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET.