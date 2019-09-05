Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller Fantasy Outlooks After Antonio Brown Suspension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he and general manager Mike Mayock got into a confrontation Wednesday.

While it's unclear how long the Raiders plan to suspend Brown, he figures to miss the team's Week 1 home matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday.

That should give more opportunities for the rest of the Raiders' pass-catchers, namely No. 2 wideout Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller.

Williams should move into the top spot on the depth chart one season after he racked up 41 catches for 653 yards and five touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 3 wideout. Waller, a breakout candidate, could be due for far more looks Monday with Brown likely sidelined.

