Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller Fantasy Outlooks After Antonio Brown Suspension

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 5, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 and wide receiver Tyrell Williams #16 of the Oakland Raiders talk on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he and general manager Mike Mayock got into a confrontation Wednesday.

While it's unclear how long the Raiders plan to suspend Brown, he figures to miss the team's Week 1 home matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday.

That should give more opportunities for the rest of the Raiders' pass-catchers, namely No. 2 wideout Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller.

Williams should move into the top spot on the depth chart one season after he racked up 41 catches for 653 yards and five touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 3 wideout. Waller, a breakout candidate, could be due for far more looks Monday with Brown likely sidelined.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

