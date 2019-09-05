College Football Odds Week 2: Picks, Spread Predictions for Top 25 Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is expected to have one of the easiest Week 2 games on the slate, with New Mexico State heading to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

But there could be intrigue in the second half because of the huge 55.5-point spread the Crimson Tide carry.

That is the largest spread for a ranked team in 2019, and it is 20 points higher than the second biggest line of Week 2.

On the other end of the odds spectrum lies a tricky road trip for Syracuse, the lone Top 25 underdog.

Week 2 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars. Predictions against the spread in bold when available.

Friday, September 6

Marshall at No. 24 Boise State (-12) (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Saturday, September 7

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16) (Noon, ABC)

Army at No. 7 Michigan (-22) (Noon, Fox)

Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa (Noon, FS1)

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland (-2) (Noon, ESPN)

Northern Illinois at No. 13 Utah (-21.5) (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-17.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin (-35) (3:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 25 Nebraska (-4) at Colorado (3:30 p.m., Fox)

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama (-55.5) (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Murray State at No. 3 Georgia (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State (5 p.m.)

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma (7 p.m.)

No. 18 UCF (-10.5) at Florida Atlantic (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 6 LSU (-6.5) at No. 9 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn (-17.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

UT Martin at No. 11 Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State (-30) (7:30 p.m., Fox)

Nevada at No. 16 Oregon (-24) (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State (-16) (7:30 p.m., BTN)

California at No. 14 Washington (-13.5) (10:30 p.m., FS1)

No. 23 Stanford at USC (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Picks

New Mexico State (+55.5) at Alabama

Alabama scored 163 points against non-Power Five sides in 2018, with its largest margin of victory being 50 over Arkansas State.

In 2017, the Crimson Tide rolled Mercer by 56 points and racked up 41 versus both Fresno State and Colorado State.

If you go by those results, Nick Saban's team will not cover Saturday against its independent visitor.

New Mexico State is 0-6 in the past four seasons versus Power Five opposition, but the average scoring difference in those games is 29.1 points.

Saturday's line becomes more intriguing when you take into account the Aggies' 51-point defeat at the hands of Washington State.

Doug Martin's team conceded 618 total yards and let up over 10 points in each quarter versus Mike Leach's side.

If Tua Tagovailoa and Co. match Washington State's output, the spread will be in play as the clock winds down.

But if the Crimson Tide stumble out of the blocks for the second consecutive week, they could fail to cover.

The defending SEC champion was held to 14 in the first half by Duke before pulling away and barely covering the 33.5-point line.

In addition to Alabama, Clemson did not reach the 37.5-point spread set for its contest against Georgia Tech until the fourth quarter.

If you base your wager off those results, New Mexico State is the choice, but Alabama could find another offensive gear and pull away early.

But even that comes with risks since Saban may pull Tagovailoa and other starters with the victory secured.

All it could take for New Mexico State to cover is one score, and it proved it could do that in Pullman, Washington, in Week 1.

Syracuse (+2) at Maryland

The two-point line in favor of Maryland is a bit baffling.

It is even more strange when you realize it shifted in favor of the Terrapins after Syracuse started out as the favorite, as Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun observed.

The Terrapins are coming off a 5-7 season and are facing a Syracuse team that is expected to contend for the No. 2 tag in the ACC behind Clemson.

Dino Babers' Orange put in a nice performance on the road by shutting out Liberty 24-0 in Week 1, a result that should inspire more confidence from the oddsmakers.

The 21st-ranked side had a respectable 3-2 road record in 2018, and the only two losses were by four points to Clemson and in overtime to Pittsburgh.

Maryland was .500 at home a year ago, with defeats at the hands of Temple, Michigan State and Ohio State.

In fact, the Terrapins were 1-4 against ranked foes, with the only victory being an upset of Texas in Week 1.

All of these factors make us believe Syracuse is the selection when it comes to the spread and moneyline, which sits at +110 (bet $100 to win $110).

The only thing going in Maryland's favor is its 79-0 victory over Howard, but that has to be taken with a grain of salt since the Bison were a below-.500 FCS side in 2018.

Until Maryland proves it can consistently beat the country's top programs on home soil, it is hard to put trust in it.

Conversely, Syracuse took a step forward with its first 10-win season in 17 years and is expected to come close to hitting that number in Babers' fourth year in charge.

The line could switch back to Syracuse before kickoff, but before it does, we suggest placing money on the ACC squad.

