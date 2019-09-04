Jets' Jamal Adams Says Only Way for Successful Season Is to 'Win the Super Bowl'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is setting a high bar for his team to clear in 2019.

"Simple. Win the Super Bowl," Adams said regarding the measure by which he'd consider the upcoming season a success, per Newsday's Al Iannazzone. "... That's your goal every year. Obviously, it hasn't happened for us. Obviously, the playoffs haven't been the thing. That's our goal and we're not changing our goal."

Adams is clearly a big fan of the adage "dress for the job you want, not the job you have."

Aiming for the Super Bowl is basically the goal for every NFL team that isn't the Miami Dolphins this year. Jets fans would probably be more than satisfied with a postseason appearance, though.

New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, when it lost in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year. The Jets posted just one winning record during that span as well.

The front office is clearly ready to turn a corner. Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley were the marquee signings, with Jamison Crowder and Kelechi Osemele coming aboard as well. First-round draft pick Quinnen Williams should help a defensive line that ranked 13th in adjusted line yards and 21st in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Factor in some improvement from Sam Darnold, who threw for 931 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in his final four starts, and the Jets should be in the thick of the AFC wild-card hunt.

Still, New York sat 19th in Bleacher Report's official power rankings with Week 1 on the horizon. All of the offseason moves strengthened the roster but not to the extent where the Jets can suddenly enter the Super Bowl conversation.