T.Y. Hilton: Colts 'Best Team' He's Been on Despite Andrew Luck Retirement

Andrew Luck's retirement has not caused Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton to lose confidence in his team.

"This is the best team I've ever been a part of," Hilton told reporters on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Stephen Holder. "We take nothing away from [Luck]. But this team is good."

The 2012 third-round pick is entering his eighth season in the NFL. He has been a part of four playoff teams, including one that came within one game of the Super Bowl in 2014-15.

As good as some of those Luck-led squads may have been, though, Hilton believes this year's team could be the best in recent memory.

Hilton made it clear that this year's Colts team has plenty of talent all over the field, per ESPN's Mike Wells:

"[Luck] is a great guy and take nothing away from, but this team is good. ...I've been on good teams, I've been on not so good teams. But this team, especially, we have pretty much everything you need to have on the field."

With Luck suddenly retiring at the age of 29 last month, Indianapolis will now turn to 2016 third-round pick Jacoby Brissett under center. He previously went 4-11 for the Colts while filling in for an injured Luck in 2017, and he is 5-12 in 17 career starts.

Then again, Indianapolis' offensive line has improved dramatically since 2017, with the additions of Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith in last year's draft.

Replacing a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year won't be easy, but the Colts believe in their new starter enough to give him a two-year, $30 million contract ahead of the season.

Of note, the Colts' Super Bowl odds dropped from 15-1 to 30-1 in the wake of Luck's retirement.