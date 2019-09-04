Notre Dame RB Jafar Armstrong Out at Least a Month with Groin Injury

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong will reportedly miss significant time after suffering a groin injury during Monday’s 35-17 win over Louisville.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported the news, noting it is "optimistic" to suggest he will be back in five weeks. Sampson said the sophomore could be out as long as two months.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Armstrong underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed he suffered a groin/abdominal injury. He had just two carries in the win before exiting the game.

Armstrong tallied 383 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns last season, although he missed three games with a knee injury.

Look for the Fighting Irish to turn toward a combination of Tony Jones Jr. and Jahmir Smith in the backfield while Armstrong is sidelined. Jones finished the Louisville game with 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Smith scored twice on the ground.

Quarterback Ian Book is also capable of contributing in the rushing attack and posted 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening victory.

While Notre Dame has enough pieces to remain afloat without Armstrong, a two-month timeline would mean he missed some of the biggest games of the entire season. The Fighting Irish travel to Georgia on Sept. 21 and Michigan on Oct. 26 and will surely need to win at least one of them to be seriously considered for a College Football Playoff spot.