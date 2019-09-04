Autopsy of Ex-Northern Arizona Football Player Malik Noshi Shows Opioid Overdose

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The autopsy on former Northern Arizona University offensive guard Malik Noshi revealed that he died from an opioid overdose, according to Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic.

The report said the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and also noted that he had recently used cocaine and alcohol. The medical examiner's report said the overdose was accidental.

Noshi, who was 22, died on July 7 in Flagstaff, Arizona. According to Rio Lacanlale of the