Autopsy of Ex-Northern Arizona Football Player Malik Noshi Shows Opioid Overdose

The autopsy on former Northern Arizona University offensive guard Malik Noshi revealed that he died from an opioid overdose, according to Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic.
The report said the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and also noted that he had recently used cocaine and alcohol. The medical examiner's report said the overdose was accidental.
Noshi, who was 22, died on July 7 in Flagstaff, Arizona. According to Rio Lacanlale of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, medics were called to his home after he was found not breathing, and they attempted "life-saving measures," though Noshi was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.
NAU vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Mike Marlow, released the following statement after the results of the autopsy were revealed:
"Opioids are commonly referred to as a national crisis. No community or family is immune from the dangers they represent. The statistics are alarming but we will not allow Malik's memory to become just a statistic. Malik was a leader, hard worker, close teammate, friend and loved one to many. His memory will fortify the bond between those left behind and serve to strengthen our steadfast resolve to provide ongoing support for the health and well-being of our student-athletes."
Noshi was heading into his senior season and expected to be a starting offensive lineman for the Lumberjacks after a Big Sky Honorable Mention season as a junior. The Lumberjacks honored him by starting their season with only 10 offensive players taking the field:
The game also opened with a moment of silence in honor of Noshi, while his teammates will wear his No. 65 on their helmets throughout the season, per Lance Hartzler of the Arizona Daily Sun.
