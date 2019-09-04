Jordan Murphy, Terrell Bailey Leave Tennessee Program After Georgia State Loss

Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey have left the program.

Neither player appeared in Saturday's shocking 38-30 loss to the Georgia State Panthers. Pruitt said Murphy was dealing with an illness but didn't say whether that's why he didn't play in the upset.

Steve Megargee of the Associated Press captured a Twitter post from the reserve wide receiver Monday making fun of the Vols' loss to Georgia State before it was deleted:

Tennessee, which entered its season-opening game as more than a three-touchdown favorite, allowed the Panthers to pull away with 17 unanswered points in just over six minutes during the fourth quarter. UT turned the ball over three times against its unheralded opponent from the Sun Belt Conference.

Murphy, a 3-star prospect from the 2017 recruiting class, tallied 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vols in 2018.

Bailey had yet to record any stats across two years at UT. He was also a 3-star prospect in the 2017 class.

The Vols will attempt to bounce back Saturday night against the BYU Cougars.