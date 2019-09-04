Melvin Gordon Trade Rumors: Eagles Offered Jordan Howard, Mid-Round Pick Swap

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Melvin Gordon holdout saga continues, the Los Angeles Chargers have been "probing" for a 2020 first-round pick or a 2020 fifth- and 2021 first-rounder in "exploratory trade" talks, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

One of the teams that has engaged the Chargers about Gordon is the Philadelphia Eagles, but according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, they didn't offer anything close to Los Angeles' valuation of the star running back:

One of the issues facing the Chargers is that his holdout lessens his trade value if teams on the market see him as a rental:

And that trade market has yet to materialize. Anderson previously reported that just one team was in "preliminary communication" with the Chargers regarding Gordon. It's unclear if that was the Eagles, though regardless, the Chargers seem unlikely to get back a major haul for the talented running back.

After a mediocre rookie season, Gordon, 26, has been been very productive over the past three seasons. He's rushed for 2,987 yards in 41 games in that time, adding 149 receptions for 1,385 yards and an additional 10 scores.

The two-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and seeking long-term stability with a contract extension rather than risk injury before hitting free agency—or risk the Chargers using the franchise tag on him next offseason.

As for the Eagles, making a low-ball offer for Gordon to see if the Chargers would be willing to bite, or at least further engage, makes sense. Imagine an offense with Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Gordon and rookie Miles Sanders.

That would be a frightening collection of talent for Doug Pederson and his offensive coaching staff on a team that is already a strong Super Bowl contender, and certainly a reason for Howie Roseman to at least check in with Los Angeles.

But given the summer that Sanders has had in Philadelphia, it seems unlikely the Eagles would come anywhere close to the Chargers' reported demands for Gordon. When Bo Wulf of The Athletic polled the Eagles roster asking which player was primed to have a big season, seven different Eagles answered Sanders, making him the top response.

Gordon would be an upgrade over projected starter Jordan Howard. But he's less of a need and more of a luxury for a team like the Eagles. It's hard to imagine the Eagles considering anything close to a first-round pick for a luxury addition.