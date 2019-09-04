FSU's Willie Taggart Says Hydration Comments Were 'Insinuated'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL - AUGUST 31: Head Coach Willie Taggart of the Florida State Seminoles answers questions from the post game press conference after the game against the Boise State Broncos at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on August 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. Boise State defeated Florida State 36 to 31. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday his comments Monday about hydration were in reference to Saturday's game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, not an excuse for the Noles' Week 1 upset loss to the Boise State Broncos.

Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat provided a prepared statement Taggart read to reporters, which included a transcript from his radio show he used to suggest his remarks were "insinuated" improperly:

"That was the conversation. Nowhere in there did it talk about Boise, about that being an excuse of losing to Boise or anything. It talked about how we were preparing for Louisiana-Monroe. And how nowhere in there did it talk about calling our great medical conditioning, medical staff out or anything. We have a great medical staff, people do a great job with our players and talked about how we're all working together, planning together for our players and nothing in that said anything negative."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Notes from FSU football’s week two depth chart

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Notes from FSU football’s week two depth chart

    Tomahawk Nation
    via Tomahawk Nation

    Best NFL Draft Battles of Week 2 ⚔️

    Which games feature top NFL prospects facing off?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Best NFL Draft Battles of Week 2 ⚔️

    Which games feature top NFL prospects facing off?

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for Every Game in Week 2 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Predictions for Every Game in Week 2 🔮

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    QB Castoff Now SEC Star 📈

    After riding pine for 3 years at Ohio State, tough guy Joe Burrow ‘has made [LSU] the most dangerous team in the league’

    College Football logo
    College Football

    QB Castoff Now SEC Star 📈

    After riding pine for 3 years at Ohio State, tough guy Joe Burrow ‘has made [LSU] the most dangerous team in the league’

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report