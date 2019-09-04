FSU's Willie Taggart Says Hydration Comments Were 'Insinuated'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday his comments Monday about hydration were in reference to Saturday's game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, not an excuse for the Noles' Week 1 upset loss to the Boise State Broncos.

Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat provided a prepared statement Taggart read to reporters, which included a transcript from his radio show he used to suggest his remarks were "insinuated" improperly:

"That was the conversation. Nowhere in there did it talk about Boise, about that being an excuse of losing to Boise or anything. It talked about how we were preparing for Louisiana-Monroe. And how nowhere in there did it talk about calling our great medical conditioning, medical staff out or anything. We have a great medical staff, people do a great job with our players and talked about how we're all working together, planning together for our players and nothing in that said anything negative."

