Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Have Not Made SG Available in Talks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he made a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 135-128. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have reportedly not made shooting guard Bradley Beal available in trade talks during the 2019 NBA offseason.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday that although Beal's name "will come up over and over" as teams search for a third star before or during next season, the Wizards haven't indicated they're willing to deal him.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

