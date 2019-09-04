Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Have Not Made SG Available in Talks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have reportedly not made shooting guard Bradley Beal available in trade talks during the 2019 NBA offseason.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday that although Beal's name "will come up over and over" as teams search for a third star before or during next season, the Wizards haven't indicated they're willing to deal him.

