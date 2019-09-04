Trent Williams Rumors: Redskins LT to Continue Holdout, Sit vs. Eagles in Week 1

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams reportedly will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Week 1 game amid his continued holdout.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams did not show up at the Redskins' team facility Wednesday to practice with the team.

With Williams out, 36-year-old veteran and three-time Pro Bowler Donald Penn is expected to protect quarterback Case Keenum's blindside.

Per The Athletic, former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall told Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday's episode of Hail to the Podcast that Williams could return to the Redskins "sooner rather than later."



Rapoport followed up by reporting that he heard Williams could be back with the team as soon as next week.

The 31-year-old Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Washington. The Redskins originally selected Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Oklahoma.

While Williams is considered one of the NFL's premier offensive tackles when he is in the lineup, injuries have been an issue for him throughout his career. He has only appeared in all 16 games in a season twice, and he hasn't done so since 2013.

Williams has sat out at least three games in each of the past three seasons, and he has missed a total of 13 games during that time frame, although four of them were due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in 2016.

According to Spotrac, Williams signed a five-year, $68 million extension with the Redskins in 2015, and he has two years remaining on his contract.

With an average annual salary of $13.6 million, Williams is the seventh-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL.