Trent Williams Rumors: Redskins LT to Continue Holdout, Sit vs. Eagles in Week 1

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Fransisco 49ers in Landover, Md. Thompson hopes he can play after missing the past six games with a fracture on each side of his rib cage. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams reportedly will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Week 1 game amid his continued holdout.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams did not show up at the Redskins' team facility Wednesday to practice with the team.

With Williams out, 36-year-old veteran and three-time Pro Bowler Donald Penn is expected to protect quarterback Case Keenum's blindside.

Per The Athletic, former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall told Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday's episode of Hail to the Podcast that Williams could return to the Redskins "sooner rather than later."

Rapoport followed up by reporting that he heard Williams could be back with the team as soon as next week.

The 31-year-old Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Washington. The Redskins originally selected Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Oklahoma.

While Williams is considered one of the NFL's premier offensive tackles when he is in the lineup, injuries have been an issue for him throughout his career. He has only appeared in all 16 games in a season twice, and he hasn't done so since 2013.

Williams has sat out at least three games in each of the past three seasons, and he has missed a total of 13 games during that time frame, although four of them were due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in 2016.

According to Spotrac, Williams signed a five-year, $68 million extension with the Redskins in 2015, and he has two years remaining on his contract.

With an average annual salary of $13.6 million, Williams is the seventh-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

Related

    Trade Block Big Board

    Top trade candidates and likeliest destinations ahead of week 1

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Trade Block Big Board

    Top trade candidates and likeliest destinations ahead of week 1

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Not Happy with This Fine 💸

    Antonio Brown called out the Raiders on IG after they fined him for missing training camp and a walk through

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Not Happy with This Fine 💸

    Antonio Brown called out the Raiders on IG after they fined him for missing training camp and a walk through

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Survey: 38M Americans Plan to Gamble on NFL This Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Survey: 38M Americans Plan to Gamble on NFL This Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Head Coach Power Rankings

    Newcomers have a lot to prove in 2019

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Head Coach Power Rankings

    Newcomers have a lot to prove in 2019

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report