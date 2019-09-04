Dez Bryant Labels Shoes to Troll Dean Blandino on Controversial Cowboys No-Catch

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 4, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant holds a grudge.

On Tuesday, the free-agent wide receiver tweeted a photo of new shoes with "DEZ CAUGHT IT 1-11-15" and tagged Dean Blandino in reference to a controversial fourth-down play during the 2014 NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Blandino's reply suggests he stands by his unpopular decision:

Blandino was the one who ruled the 31-yard pass from Tony Romo to Bryant on 4th-and-2 a no-catch as the NFL senior vice president of officiating at the time. The ruling resulted in the Packers defeating Dallas 26-21 and ending the Cowboys' season in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

In case you've somehow never seen the play in question, here it is.

Bryant is technically in the right now that the NFL competition committee agreed in February 2018 that Bryant's should have been ruled a catch.

Bryant last played an NFL down in 2017. The Cowboys released the 30-year-old All-Pro in April 2018 after spending his entire career in Dallas. He then signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 but tore his Achilles during practice on Nov. 9 and never appeared in a game.

Over the weekend, Bryant told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he's targeting a mid-October return to the league.

