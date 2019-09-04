Antonio Brown Says Chef Stefano Tedeschi Is Seeking Fame in Lawsuit over $38K

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown responded to celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi's lawsuit saying the nine-year NFL veteran owes him $38,521.20 in a strongly worded court document, according to a TMZ Sports report on Tuesday.

"[Tedeschi's] complaint is nothing more than a fledgling action to promote the career of a chef who will use any attempt or frivolous claim to seek fame and/or fortune," the document said.

"It is plainly obvious that [Tedeschi] ... is simply wishing to force himself into the public eye through the filing of baseless claims against a notable celebrity."

Per a TMZ Sports report on Aug. 14, Tedeschi said that he made a verbal agreement with Brown to cook eight meals from Jan. 26 to 28 during the 2019 Pro Bowl weekend.

All allegedly went well on day one, per Tedeschi, but the chef says that Brown found a salmon head in his freezer and became so upset that he kicked him off his property and never paid up.

Tedeschi claims the salmon head would have been used for soup. He also says that Brown kicked him out of the home without allowing him to take his cooking gear. The $38,521.20 requested is allegedly the agreed-upon price for the meals.

An attorney representing Brown, Darren Heitner, is requesting that the case be thrown out of court.

"We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself," Heitner said to TMZ Sports on Aug. 14.

Brown also said the alleged oral agreement cannot be enforced.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is set to begin his first season in Oakland on Monday at home versus the Denver Broncos.