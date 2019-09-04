College Football Picks Week 2: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

For the second straight week, a team from the SEC West could steal the college football spotlight with a victory in a marquee game.

No. 6 LSU enters Week 2 as a six-point favorite for its road trip to No. 9 Texas, and a win over the Longhorns could boost the Tigers into the playoff conversation.

If the Tigers triumph, they would join Auburn as SEC teams with victories over ranked Power Five sides.

Texas A&M has an opportunity to add itself to that category as well, but it is a significant underdog for its matchup with top-ranked Clemson.

Week 2 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars

Predictions against the spread in bold when available

Friday, September 6

Marshall at No. 24 Boise State (-11) (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Saturday, September 7

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16) (Noon, ABC)

Army at No. 7 Michigan (-22.5) (Noon, Fox)

Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa (Noon, FS1)

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland (-2) (Noon, ESPN)

Northern Illinois at No. 13 Utah (-22.5) (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-17.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin (-35) (3:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 25 Nebraska (-3.5) at Colorado (3:30 p.m., Fox)

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama (-55.5) (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Murray State at No. 3 Georgia (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State (5 p.m.)

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma (7 p.m.)

No. 18 UCF (-10) at Florida Atlantic (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 6 LSU (-6) at No. 9 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Tulane at No. 10 Auburn (-18) (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

UT Martin at No. 11 Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State (-30) (7:30 p.m., Fox)

Nevada at No. 16 Oregon (-23) (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State (-16) (7:30 p.m., BTN)

California at No. 14 Washington (-14) (10:30 p.m., FS1)

No. 23 Stanford at USC (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

LSU (-6) at Texas

Michael Democker/Associated Press

LSU added intrigue to Saturday's showdown in Austin by racking up 55 points in Week 1.

That total is greater than all but one the Tigers put up in 2018, and the one outlier is the 72 points from the seven-overtime defeat to Texas A&M.

There could be some doubters in the new system because Joe Burrow and Co. lit up the Georgia Southern defense.

Saturday hands the Tigers an opportunity to prove they can post a high number versus a Top 10 team, which could also be a positive sign ahead of SEC play.

Road games were not easy for Orgeron's crew in 2018, as it defeated Arkansas and Auburn by a combined eight points, fell to Florida and dropped to A&M in the overtime epic.

With all that being said, the LSU defense played well against ranked sides a year ago by holding Miami, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State under 22 points.

Conversely, Texas' defense was up and down versus Top 25 opponents, as it conceded 126 points to the three highest-ranked squads it faced in Big 12 play.

The difference-makers could be LSU safeties Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens, who combined for 11 tackles in the blowout of Georgia Southern.

If LSU's secondary members can limit the production of Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay, who totaled 13 catches for 114 yards at home in Week 1, it should be in good shape.

Delpit is the No. 1 underclassmen safety on Mel Kiper Jr's 2020 big board, and corner Kristian Fulton is the expert's top senior at that position.

In total, six players on the LSU defense are ranked in the top five in their respective classifications by Kiper.

If Delpit, Fulton and Co. hold Texas to minimal numbers through the air, it could open the door for Burrow to lead the Tigers down the field and open up an advantage in the second half.

Texas A&M at Clemson (-17.5)

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

With quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm, Clemson has proved to be the most dominant team in college football.

Since October 2018, the Tigers have won 11 games by 20 points or more, a run that includes victories over Alabama, Notre Dame, NC State and Boston College.

Until the Tigers are upset, it is wise to wager on them, especially if the line is under 20 like it is for Texas A&M's visit Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies lost to Clemson by two points in 2018, but that game occurred at Kyle Field and happened before Lawrence took the starting job from Kelly Bryant.

That is why relying on last year's result is not a wise strategy to figure out which way you should lean for Saturday.

Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Tee Higgins form a trio that few defenses will be able to stop.

Etienne reeled off 205 yards on 12 carries in the season opener, while Higgins hauled in four receptions for 98 yards.

If the experienced pair achieve similar success in Saturday's first half, the Aggies could find themselves in a hole they can't get out of.

Clemson carried a 28-point lead into the half last week and scored at least 24 in the opening stanza of three of its final four home games of 2018.

One of the few things going in Texas A&M's favor is Kellen Mond's familiarity with a Clemson defense he racked up 430 passing yards against, but since that game, he has eclipsed the 300-mark once.

Clemson has too many factors going in its favor to pick against it, even with a large spread against a ranked foe.

