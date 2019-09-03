Melvin Gordon Trade Rumors: 1 Team Has 'Preliminary' Interest in Chargers RB

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly held trade conversations revolving around running back Melvin Gordon with at least one other team.

On Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported one team was "in preliminary communication" with Los Angeles. Gordon didn't play in the preseason or participate in training camp as his holdout continued with only the 2019 campaign remaining on his contract.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a league source who said the Chargers told an inquiring team they want first- and fifth-round picks in a Gordon trade.

"It's not exactly the kind of price tag that is conducive to getting a deal done, because the new team also will be paying Gordon as part of the trade—and he wants something in the range of $13 million per year," Florio wrote.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Los Angeles gave Gordon's reps "permission to seek a trade" on Saturday. What's more, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said there wouldn't be any contract talks with the running back until after the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There is plenty to like about Gordon's game for another team interested in trading for him.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler who is just 26 years old. He has proven he can be a three-down back by topping 400 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. The Wisconsin product also posted 1,105 rushing yards in 2017 and 885 rushing yards in 12 games last year.

Gordon has the skill set to be one of the best backs in the league, but the Chargers have not responded by paying him in kind. Perhaps another team will if there is a trade.