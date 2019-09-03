Melvin Gordon Trade Rumors: 1 Team Has 'Preliminary' Interest in Chargers RB

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Gordon is going into the final year of his contract. The fifth-year running back said after practice that he didn’t want to miss any practices but also didn’t rule out not being here when the team conducts its first training camp practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 . (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly held trade conversations revolving around running back Melvin Gordon with at least one other team.

On Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported one team was "in preliminary communication" with Los Angeles. Gordon didn't play in the preseason or participate in training camp as his holdout continued with only the 2019 campaign remaining on his contract.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a league source who said the Chargers told an inquiring team they want first- and fifth-round picks in a Gordon trade.

"It's not exactly the kind of price tag that is conducive to getting a deal done, because the new team also will be paying Gordon as part of the trade—and he wants something in the range of $13 million per year," Florio wrote.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Los Angeles gave Gordon's reps "permission to seek a trade" on Saturday. What's more, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said there wouldn't be any contract talks with the running back until after the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There is plenty to like about Gordon's game for another team interested in trading for him.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler who is just 26 years old. He has proven he can be a three-down back by topping 400 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. The Wisconsin product also posted 1,105 rushing yards in 2017 and 885 rushing yards in 12 games last year.

Gordon has the skill set to be one of the best backs in the league, but the Chargers have not responded by paying him in kind. Perhaps another team will if there is a trade.

Related

    Report: Team showing interest in trade for Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Report: Team showing interest in trade for Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    Chargers are looking for a first-rounder plus for Melvin Gordon

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers are looking for a first-rounder plus for Melvin Gordon

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    What an Ezekiel Elliott extension means for Melvin Gordon and the Chargers

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    What an Ezekiel Elliott extension means for Melvin Gordon and the Chargers

    Jason B. Hirschhorn
    via LA Chargers News, Highlights, Draft, Discussion and More

    Chargers open up 2019 season as 7-point favorites over Colts

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers open up 2019 season as 7-point favorites over Colts

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire