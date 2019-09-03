Jacoby Brissett Says He Conducted Contract Negotiations with Colts on New Deal

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 17: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is the team's leader now that Andrew Luck has retired, but he also preferred to take the lead in his own contract negotiations. 

On Monday, Indianapolis gave Brissett a two-year extension worth $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed at signing, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. And the new Colts starter said he landed the deal himself. 

"Yeah, I do it myself," Brissett told Mike Chappell of CBS4 on Tuesday. "I don't like people to B.S. on my behalf. I try to say it for myself. ... All you can be is honest. I did my rookie contract too, so I kind of had the gist of it." 

Brissett spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots after the franchise drafted him in the third round (No. 91 overall) out of North Carolina State. The Patriots then traded him to Indianapolis in September 2017.

                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

