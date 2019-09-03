Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Reps Fighting 'Scapegoat' Narrative, Pursuing New Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

File- This Nov. 2, 2018, file photo shows Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacting during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are trading Carmelo Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chicago Bulls, in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Anthony will not wind up playing for the Bulls, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the league office approves the deal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's representatives are "aggressively" attempting to protect his image as the 10-time All-Star looks to continue his NBA career, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.

A source told Deveney:

"He has been the scapegoat for a few teams that didn't play up to their potential. Obviously that is sticking with him. They're showing teams he can play, but they’re also making the case that the negative reputation stuff is BS, that he is not a team-killer, that other people put blame on him the last few years that he didn't deserve."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Donovan Mitchell vs. D-Wade 🕷⚡

    Is Spida really the next Flash?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell vs. D-Wade 🕷⚡

    Is Spida really the next Flash?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA Barely Beats Turkey in OT

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Barely Beats Turkey in OT

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Sprains Ankle in USA Win

    C's star will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Sprains Ankle in USA Win

    C's star will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report