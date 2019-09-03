Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Reps Fighting 'Scapegoat' Narrative, Pursuing New Deal

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's representatives are "aggressively" attempting to protect his image as the 10-time All-Star looks to continue his NBA career, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.

A source told Deveney:

"He has been the scapegoat for a few teams that didn't play up to their potential. Obviously that is sticking with him. They're showing teams he can play, but they’re also making the case that the negative reputation stuff is BS, that he is not a team-killer, that other people put blame on him the last few years that he didn't deserve."

