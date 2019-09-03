FSU's Willie Taggart Cites Dehydration as Possible Factor in Loss to Boise State

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart believes his team's 36-31 loss to the Boise State Broncos on Saturday may have been in part due to the players' poor hydration.

Taggart said Monday on WTXL's The Willie Taggart Talk Show that the Seminoles need to make hydration a priority moving forward (h/t ESPN's Adam Rittenberg):

"They need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can't leave it up to our players just to do it. We've got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves. Again, I don't know if we did a good job of that last weekend. One of those situations where you live and learn, and we'll make sure that we help our guys when it comes to that."

