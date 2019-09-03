Kemba Walker, USA Avoid Upset, Beat Turkey in OT at 2019 FIBA World Cup

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

The United States survived a tough challenge from Turkey to improve to 2-0 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup with a 93-92 overtime victory Tuesday at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China.

After Turkey missed four consecutive free throws with a 92-91 lead in overtime, Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton made two free throws with two seconds remaining in the extra frame to allow the Americans to escape with the win.

Team USA shot a paltry 35 percent from the field, but it converted 78 percent of its free-throw attempts, while Turkey shot just 61 percent from the charity stripe.

Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova gave Turkey an 81-79 lead with 11 seconds left in regulation when he tipped in a missed three-pointer from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, but Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was fouled at the buzzer by Osman on a three-point attempt. Tatum made two of his three free throws to force overtime.

Middleton was the Americans' leading scorer with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, and Ilyasova led all scorers with 23 points.

Team USA improved to 2-0 with the win, while Turkey fell to 1-1.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.