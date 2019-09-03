FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

The United States defeated Turkey 93-92 in overtime on Tuesday at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Team USA gained their second win in Group E and advanced to the second round, but Turkey missed four consecutive free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime while leading by a point.

Elsewhere, Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo lost 79-78 to Brazil in Group F, while Australia beat Senegal 81-68 in Group H.

Tuesday's results

Group E

Japan 76-89 Czech Republic

USA 93-92 Turkey

Group F

Montenegro 83-93 New Zealand

Brazil 79-78 Greece

Group G

Germany 68-70 Dominican Republic

Jordan 64-103 France

Group H

Australia 81-68 Senegal

Lithuania 92-68 Canada

To see the full results, standings and schedule, visit the tournament's official website.

Recap

The U.S. almost suffered defeat against a valiant Turkish side, but two successful free-throw attempts by Khris Middleton saved any potential American disappointment.



Jayson Tatum initiated the play on the break that led to the game-winning foul shots, with the Boston Celtics star driving for the basket and assisting Middleton before the Milwaukee Bucks player was fouled. Tatum was helped from the court after the play after suffering an ankle injury.

USA Basketball hailed the victory:

Turkey were the USA's equals in regulation, and the 12 Giant Men held a two-point lead with just 11 seconds remaining in the fourth. However, Tatum made two of three free-throw attempts to push the game to overtime.

The USA have not been beaten at a major international tournament since 2006, and Middleton's 15-point contribution helped drive his side to the win. Kemba Walker scored 14 points and provided seven assists, but the U.S. only hit 35.1 per cent from the field during the match.

Team USA's Myles Turner and Joe Harris expressed how tough the game was, per NBA:

Ersan Ilyasova was the star of the show for the Turks, scoring 23 points on 47.4 per cent shooting from the field.

Brazil edged past Greece by a single point, with Antetokounmpo unable to inspire his nation to the victory.

The Greek side burst out of the gate to rack up a double-digit advantage, but the Brazilians clawed their way back into the encounter.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Anderson Varejao's 22 points and nine rebounds helped steer Brazil to their second win of the tournament, with Greece suffering their first defeat.

Greece had a 17-point lead in the second, but it wasn't enough to deny their opponents. The Greeks had the opportunity to force overtime at the end of regulation, but Kostas Sloukas needed to sink three free throws—and the 29-year-old missed his final effort.