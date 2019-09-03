Simone Biles: 'My Heart Aches' After Brother Tevin Charged with Murder

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Simone Biles looks at the score during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles commented publicly Monday for the first time since her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested Thursday on multiple murder charges.

Biles released the following statement on Twitter:

According to Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, three people were shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland and several others were wounded. Delvante Johnson and Toshaun Banks died at the scene, while Devaughn Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

                     

