Simone Biles: 'My Heart Aches' After Brother Tevin Charged with Murder

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles commented publicly Monday for the first time since her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested Thursday on multiple murder charges.

Biles released the following statement on Twitter:

According to Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, three people were shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland and several others were wounded. Delvante Johnson and Toshaun Banks died at the scene, while Devaughn Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

