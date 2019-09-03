Simone Biles: 'My Heart Aches' After Brother Tevin Charged with Murder

Simone Biles: 'My Heart Aches' After Brother Tevin Charged with MurderSeptember 3, 2019
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Superstar gymnast Simone Biles commented publicly Monday for the first time since her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested Thursday on multiple murder charges.
Biles released the following statement on Twitter:
Simone Biles @Simone_Biles
still having a hard time processing last weeks news https://t.co/GU0nQt2PZY
According to Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, three people were shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland and several others were wounded. Delvante Johnson and Toshaun Banks died at the scene, while Devaughn Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
