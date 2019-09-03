Kieran Trippier: Tottenham Exit 'Disappointing' After Mauricio Pochettino Talks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has said his departure from Tottenham Hotspur was "disappointing" after he held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino and tried to speak to chairman Daniel Levy.

Trippier ended four years with Spurs this summer when he made the switch to Atletico. The 2018-19 season was a tough one for the right-back, who went into the campaign on the back of an outstanding FIFA World Cup with England.

Speaking about the summer, Trippier said he was left miffed by the manner of his departure, having spoken to Pochettino, per Sky Sports:

"I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn't get a 'yes' and I didn't get a 'no'—so you get the impression. The manager didn't say he wanted to move me on and I tried to speak to the chairman about it.

"It's not nice when you know the club want to sell you. I heard rumours about them selling me and it's not nice but it happens and it's football. It's disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay. I had another couple of years left but everything happens for a reason."

Per the report, Tottenham received £21.7 million for the services of the defender, which many considered a decent price for a 28-year-old who was coming off the back of a poor campaign.

Spurs opted against bringing in a natural replacement for Trippier, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier expected to jostle for the right-back slot this season. In Sunday's clash with Arsenal, Pochettino deployed Davinson Sanchez in the role.

Afterwards, the Spurs boss was full of praise for the manner in which the Colombian operated, despite some uncomfortable moments:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said he thinks Tottenham should have sorted a like-for-like replacement for Trippier:

Last season, Tottenham fans became increasingly frustrated with Trippier, as he struggled to build on some exceptional performances for England in Russia.

Defensively he was often caught out, with his positioning and awareness leaving a lot to be desired. Even his delivery into the penalty area, which has been so dependable in recent seasons, became errant.

The early signs are that a fresh start at Atletico will benefit Trippier. Andy West commented on a fine debut against Getafe and the defender has backed that up with solid performances in the next two outings, helping the team win their first three games:

For Trippier, moving to work under a manager like Diego Simeone was a smart move. The coach is renowned for the emphasis he places on defensive play, which is the major area in the England international's game that he needs to improve.

Trippier was left out of the most recent England squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka selected as the right-back options. Should he continue to shine at Atletico in the coming months, there's no reason why he can't force himself back into contention under manager Gareth Southgate.