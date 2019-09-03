Jadeveon Clowney Says Duane Brown Sold Him on Seahawks Before Trade from Texans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks landed three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney over the weekend, and they have offensive lineman Duane Brown to thank for helping make it happen.

Clowney revealed that Brown called him approximately one month ago to recruit him to Seattle. And Brown's pitch sold Clowney, per ESPN's Brady Henderson:

"He was like, 'You need to come play with us. You'll love it here. Great weather. It's not hot like Houston. Great fan support. Other great teammates on this team. Come be a part of something great. I was like, 'Man, you know what? I'm going to look into that, try to get up there with you guys.'"

