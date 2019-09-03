Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Contract Talks 'Progressing' Ahead of Week 1

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are reportedly "progressing" in contract talks ahead of their Week 1 game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Monday was a "positive day" of conversations, although there are sticking points for Dallas.

If the Cowboys are to give Elliott a deal that will match or exceed the contract Todd Gurley II signed with the Los Angeles Rams to become the NFL's highest-paid running back, Dallas will have to use "creative measures" or front-load the deal, the latter of which the team doesn't want to do, per Robinson.

Elliott held out during training camp and the preseason, and trained in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while awaiting a new deal.

The two-time Pro Bowler has two years left on his contract, which is scheduled to pay him $3.85 million this season and $9.099 million in 2020, according to Spotrac.

Even though Dallas' season opener is just days away, owner Jerry Jones hasn't projected a sense of urgency when addressing the media as of late. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com) last week, Jones said he was most worried about having Elliott back for the latter part of the season: "We've got a marathon here. We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we're in the dog days of this season. ... A fresh Zeke, if we got to the end, would be great."

If Elliott misses a significant portion of the season, however, there may not be a playoff race waiting for him when he returns.

When the running back missed six games in 2017 because of a suspension, the Cowboys went just 9-7 and missed the playoffs. Zeke appeared in 15 regular-season games in his other two NFL campaigns, and Dallas won the NFC East in each of those seasons.

Elliott is a massive part of Dallas' offense. In addition to leading the NFL in rushing last season with 1,434 yards, Zeke set a career high with 2,001 yards from scrimmage.

His 77 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns were all career highs as well, and that production underscored his importance to the success of quarterback Dak Prescott in myriad areas.

If Elliott does not sign in time to play against the Giants in Week 1, the Cowboys will give rookie fourth-round pick Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris the bulk of the work.

Pollard showed flashes of brilliance during the preseason, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, but he has yet to prove he can be a workhorse, which is something that has never been in question during Elliott's NFL career.