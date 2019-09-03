Angola vs. Gilas Pilipinas: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

YE AUNG THU/Getty Images

It's been a tough start to the FIBA World Cup for both Angola and the Philippines. But one of these nations is about to earn its first win of the tournament.

On Wednesday, Angola and the Philippines go head-to-head after each country dropped its first two games of the World Cup. Both of these teams have lost to the other two teams in Group D, Serbia and Italy.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup between Angola and the Philippines.

Game Information

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 4

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via OddsChecker): Philippines -1.5

Preview

It's not a surprise that Serbia and Italy have been the two top teams in Group D, as both are stronger teams than Angola and the Philippines. So, the lopsided results that have been seen during pool play were to be expected.

The Philippines opened with a 108-62 loss to Italy, then fell 126-67 to Serbia. Meanwhile, Angola opened with a 105-59 loss to Serbia, before going on to fall to Italy 92-61.

Now, the Philippines and Angola face off, and this should be a competitive matchup between two of the lower teams that have struggled so far.

"It's going to be really tight," Philippines coach Yeng Guiao said, according to ESPN.com's JC Ansis. "I feel Angola is a strong team, and Italy and Serbia are just in a class by themselves and not at our level. But I guess Angola and the Philippines would be a good matchup. Angola also has the size, actually. They also have the strength, they have the veterans."

For Angola coach Will Voigt, he knows one player who his team will need to limit in order to have a chance to earn the win.

"Obviously [Andray] Blatche is always the X-factor for the Philippines," Voigt said, per Ansis. "When he has big games, it makes them a lot harder [to play against]. But I think it'll be a close game."

Blatche had a solid showing in the Philippines' loss to Italy, tallying 15 points and 10 rebounds. However, he struggled in its loss to Serbia, scoring only five points in 2-for-10 shooting.

Between the Philippines' and Angola's rosters, Blatche has had the most successful professional career. He played in the NBA from 2005-14, playing for the Washington Wizards from 2005-12 and the Brooklyn Nets from 2012-14.

Playing against a team more on the Philippines' level, Blatche should have a strong showing against Angola. He could also be the difference in the game, as it wouldn't be surprising to see his quality performance leading the Philippines to its first victory at the FIBA World Cup.