Report: EPL Teams Consider Moving Transfer Deadline in Line with Euro Leagues

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly pushing for the summer transfer window to close later so it falls in line with the rest of Europe, despite teams voting for it to be closed before the start of the season just two years ago.

For the past two summers, the cut-off for signing new players for Premier League clubs has come before the season opener, a change that has put English clubs out of line with the rest of the major European leagues, who have a later deadline.

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, there has been some opposition to the change, and now Liverpool have joined a selection of teams willing to go back to the previous format.

In his report, Ziegler provided more details, noting Manchester City and Manchester United want to be aligned with the rest of Europe:

"Liverpool had voted in favour of the early closure, but it is understood they will join the two Manchester clubs, among others, in pushing strongly for a return to the original timeline and to have the same window as the other major countries in Europe.

"The failure of the leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany to follow England's lead has confirmed the view of some wavering clubs that the experiment has just allowed an advantage to rival teams on the continent."

Per the report, earlier this month Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I don't care when it closes, but it must close at the same time."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been an advocate of pushing the deadline back. He described the initial change as a "massive mistake" and added "I hope that we fix the problem for the next season," per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

Ziegler wrote the issue will be discussed on September 12 at a Premier League meeting; 11 of the 20 top-flight clubs will need to back the proposal before a final vote on whether to revert to a later deadline is likely to take place in November.

The deadline for Premier League clubs to register new players this summer was on August 8, while teams from La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 had until Monday, September 2 to get their transfers over the line.

While a number of Premier League sides are seemingly pushing for a move back in line with the rest of Europe's major leagues, Sid Lowe of the Guardian said some people in Spain believe English football made the right move:

In Ligue 1, four games had already been played before the transfer window shut, while the top flights in Spain and Germany have had three matchdays.

In Serie A, only two matches have been played. Inter Milan top the table after two wins from two games—they signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United after the Premier League window closed, meaning the Red Devils were unable to bring in attacking replacements.