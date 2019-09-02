Video: Bayley Turns Heel on WWE Raw, Helps Sasha Banks Attack Becky Lynch

Credit: WWE.com

Bayley has turned to the dark side—or maybe the blue side in this case.

She teamed with Becky Lynch against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the main event of Raw. The match ended when Sasha Banks attacked Lynch and caused a disqualification.

Rather than stopping Banks and saving her tag team partner, Bayley instead took a steel chair from Banks and continued the assault:

Few stars were in more need of a reset than Bayley.

The SmackDown Live women's champion simply hasn't connected with fans in the same way she did when she was a part of NXT.

Bayley's overarching story in NXT is what helped make her one of the brand's most beloved wrestlers. She was the perfect underdog who continually came up short until she finally beat her biggest rivals, Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Once Bayley joined the main roster, she was no longer an underdog, and WWE's creative team seemingly had no other way to present her to the audience.

Sami Zayn suffered a similar problem in the jump from NXT. Zayn did the unthinkable and joined forces with his biggest rival when he turned heel to help Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon at Hell in a Cell 2017. Zayn and Owens immediately became a weekly highlight on SmackDown Live.

Bayley and Banks were the first women's tag team champions, so it wasn't quite the same as Zayn aligning with Owens. But Monday unquestionably represented a villainous step for Bayley, which will bring a fresh new dynamic to her on-screen character.