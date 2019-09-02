Video: Alabama's Nick Saban Talks Jalen Hurts' 6-TD Debut for Oklahoma

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate during his team's 49-31 victory over the Houston Cougars on Sunday, and his former head coach was among those who were not surprised.

"I didn't see the game last night—we work on Sunday nights," Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban told reporters. "But I hear he played extremely well, did an outstanding job, and that doesn't surprise me in the least bit. We're really happy for him, not only in the way that he handled himself throughout this entire process but now that he's having success as well."

Houston's defense didn't have a chance against Hurts' strong arm and ability to make defenders miss in open space as a runner.

He finished 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions and added 176 yards and three more scores on the ground. It was the type of dual-threat playmaking fans have grown accustomed to seeing from quarterbacks under Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray also transferred to Oklahoma, won the Heisman Trophy and led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff during the last two seasons. That type of sustained track record puts plenty of pressure on Hurts, but he already thrived under the intense scrutiny that comes with being Alabama's signal-caller.

He won the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back CFP championship game appearances before eventually losing his job to Tua Tagovailoa.

Saban also praised the way his former quarterback handled the transition at Alabama as one reason he wasn't surprised with the performance.

"Jalen set a great example when he was here when he was a player," Saban said. "He was a good leader. He was a performer. And I also think when things didn't go his way, he showed a lot of character as a person to continue to try and improve himself and do everything he could to help his team."

If the first game of the season was any indication, Hurts may have a chance to go up against his former team in the CFP. Saban would likely be a little more surprised if he were to put up six touchdowns in that contest.