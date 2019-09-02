Cowboys Rumors: Rolando McClain Released After Reinstatement by NFL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released linebacker Rolando McClain, making him a free agent who can sign with any team, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 2010 first-round pick was conditionally reinstated by the league last week after serving an indefinite suspension since 2016 due to failed drug tests. McClain last played a regular-season game in 2015.

