Cowboys Rumors: Rolando McClain Released After Reinstatement by NFL

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 4: Rolando McClain #55 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Chicago Bears during the game at Soldier Field on December 4, 2014 in Chicago, Illinios. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 41-28. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released linebacker Rolando McClain, making him a free agent who can sign with any team, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 2010 first-round pick was conditionally reinstated by the league last week after serving an indefinite suspension since 2016 due to failed drug tests. McClain last played a regular-season game in 2015.

      

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

