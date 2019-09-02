Melvin Gordon Rumors: Chargers RB Won't Report for Week 1 Amid Contract Holdout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Melvin Gordon is set to miss regular-season games, as he plans to extend his holdout through Week 1, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

He is expected to sort through trade options, and only a "new development" would cause him to report to the Los Angeles Chargers, per Fowler.

Gordon had been seeking a new contract, but general manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday that all extension talks will be postponed until the end of the 2019 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Chargers have given Gordon's reps permission to seek a trade, the organization has received "very very few calls from teams" over the past month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday.

With Los Angeles not likely to budge, Gordon might remain out deep into the regular season.

Until Gordon returns, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will be on top of the depth chart after they served as capable backups in 2018.

Ekeler finished last season with 554 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry (better than Gordon's 5.1), and he added 404 receiving yards. Jackson had 341 yards from scrimmage during his rookie campaign, including 85 in his one start with Gordon and Ekeler on the sidelines.

The Chargers are clearly comfortable going into Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts with this backfield if Gordon doesn't return.