2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua, Lawrence, Hurts Co-Favorites After Week 1

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 1: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs in the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Cougars 49-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

An incredible first game with Oklahoma has Jalen Hurts in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

According to Caesars, the quarterback is now 3-1 to win the award, tied with Trevor Lawrence and former teammate Tua Tagovailoa:

Hurts was 7-1 to win before the start of the regular season, via B/R Betting, with Lawrence and Tagovailoa tied as 5-2 co-favorites. However, he clearly turned heads after a dominant showing in Sunday's win against Houston.

The transfer finished with 332 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 176 rushing yards and three more scores. 

Johnny Manziel is the only other player in the last 15 years to top 300 passing yards, 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns each way in a game, per ESPN Stats and Info. He won the Heisman Trophy that year, while Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray also won the award after transferring to Oklahoma. 

Though it's still early, Hurts has a chance to continue the trend as another dynamic player in an elite offense.

Of course, Tagovailoa is going to remain in the race after finishing with 336 passing yards and four touchdowns in a win over Duke in Week 1. Lawrence had a quiet first game against Georgia Tech (168 passing yards, two total touchdowns and two interceptions), but the upside remains high with his talent and Clemson's potent attack.

