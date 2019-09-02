Panthers QB Cam Newton 'Good to Go' for Week 1 After Foot Injury Recovery

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers received a major boost ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, as quarterback Cam Newton is expected to play.

Newton, 30, has been dealing with a midfoot sprain suffered during the preseason.

Head coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence last week that Newton would be ready for the team's clash with the Rams.

"There is no doubt in my mind," he said, per Max Henson of Panthers.com. "He's done exactly what he's needed to. We're at the point now where it's just a matter of time once we start our prep for the Rams that he’s back on the field."

For Newton, battling through injuries has become the norm. While he's only missed five games in his career, he's dealt with ankle issues, a fractured rib, a broken back suffered in a car accident, a torn rotator cuff and shoulder ailments in general, as well as concussions. It hasn't been a walk in the park.

Those injuries have undoubtedly affected his play, though in 14 games last season he still threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 67.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 488 yards and another four scores.

But the three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 NFL MVP has missed the postseason in two of the past three years and hasn't won a playoff game since 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

Keeping Newton healthy remains the team's top priority, and the emergence of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey should help in that regard, allowing the Panthers to build their attack around his unique skill set. Keeping Newton protected in the pocket is always a concern, but if he's able to stay healthy, the Panthers are a threat in the NFC.

While his latest injury has been a concern, it doesn't appear as though it will sideline him for the start of the regular season.