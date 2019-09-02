FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Monday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Marc Gasol's Spain and Nikola Jokic's Serbia booked their spot in the next round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Monday, booking easy wins over Puerto Rico and the Philippines, respectively.

Luis Scola and Argentina beat Nigeria to also book their ticket, and the veteran became the tournament's all-time second-leading scorer in the win.

Here are Monday's results:

Group A

Venezuela 87-71 Ivory Coast

China 76-79 (OT) Poland

Group B

Nigeria 81-94 Argentina

South Korea 73-87 Russia

Group C

Tunisia 79-67 Iran

Puerto Rico 63-73 Spain

Group D

Italy 92-61 Angola

Serbia 126-67 Philippines

To see the full results, standings and schedule, visit the tournament's official website.

Puerto Rico put up a good fight early against European heavyweights Spain, leading after the opening quarter thanks to some excellent shooting.

Spain made the necessary adjustments in the second quarter, however, and steadily started to build a lead.

Sergio Llull and Ricky Rubio ran an efficient offence, and it led to some wonderful highlights:

Raptors star Gasol led the way with 19 points while also adding two blocks, two steals, seven rebounds and two assists. It was an all-round efficient performance from the veteran, and his interior presence gives Spain a huge weapon moving forward.

The Serbs have a similar weapon in Nuggets center Jokic, although he had a quiet outing against the Philippines.

Jokic scored just 11 points, but Serbia didn't need their biggest star at his best, per sports writer Tim Reynolds:

Nemanja Bjelica had 20 points as part of an incredibly effective attack that sports a +105 point differential after two matches in Group D.

They'll battle it out for the top spot in their group against Italy, who beat Angola by 31 points. Marco Belinelli paced the Azzurri with 17 points in just over 20 minutes of floor time.

Scola turned back the clock in an Argentina win over Nigeria, moving into second place in the World Cup's top points-scorers' rankings of all time along the way:

Scola trails only Brazil's Oscar Schmidt, who scored 843 in total and averaged an incredible 24.1 points per game. The Argentinian now has 611 points.