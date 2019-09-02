FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Monday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

Spain's Marc Gasol (L) holds the ball during the Basketball World Cup Group C game between Puerto Rico and Spain in Guangzhou on September 2, 2019. (Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Marc Gasol's Spain and Nikola Jokic's Serbia booked their spot in the next round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Monday, booking easy wins over Puerto Rico and the Philippines, respectively.

Luis Scola and Argentina beat Nigeria to also book their ticket, and the veteran became the tournament's all-time second-leading scorer in the win.

Here are Monday's results:

Group A

Venezuela 87-71 Ivory Coast

China 76-79 (OT) Poland

     

Group B

Nigeria 81-94 Argentina

South Korea 73-87 Russia

    

Group C

Tunisia 79-67 Iran

Puerto Rico 63-73 Spain

    

Group D

Italy 92-61 Angola

Serbia 126-67 Philippines

    

To see the full results, standings and schedule, visit the tournament's official website.

     

Puerto Rico put up a good fight early against European heavyweights Spain, leading after the opening quarter thanks to some excellent shooting.

Spain made the necessary adjustments in the second quarter, however, and steadily started to build a lead.

Sergio Llull and Ricky Rubio ran an efficient offence, and it led to some wonderful highlights:

Raptors star Gasol led the way with 19 points while also adding two blocks, two steals, seven rebounds and two assists. It was an all-round efficient performance from the veteran, and his interior presence gives Spain a huge weapon moving forward.

The Serbs have a similar weapon in Nuggets center Jokic, although he had a quiet outing against the Philippines.

Jokic scored just 11 points, but Serbia didn't need their biggest star at his best, per sports writer Tim Reynolds:

Nemanja Bjelica had 20 points as part of an incredibly effective attack that sports a +105 point differential after two matches in Group D.

They'll battle it out for the top spot in their group against Italy, who beat Angola by 31 points. Marco Belinelli paced the Azzurri with 17 points in just over 20 minutes of floor time.

Scola turned back the clock in an Argentina win over Nigeria, moving into second place in the World Cup's top points-scorers' rankings of all time along the way:

Scola trails only Brazil's Oscar Schmidt, who scored 843 in total and averaged an incredible 24.1 points per game. The Argentinian now has 611 points.  

Related

    Can LeBron Catch Kobe and Kareem in ASG Appearances?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can LeBron Catch Kobe and Kareem in ASG Appearances?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Under-the-Radar Veterans Who Aren't Done Yet

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Under-the-Radar Veterans Who Aren't Done Yet

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA Wins Opener vs. Czech Republic

    • Final score: USA 88, CZE 67 • Spida dropped team-high 16 pts • Turkey up next (Tuesday at 8:30AM ET)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Wins Opener vs. Czech Republic

    • Final score: USA 88, CZE 67 • Spida dropped team-high 16 pts • Turkey up next (Tuesday at 8:30AM ET)

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    FIBA World Cup 2019 Results from Sunday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    FIBA World Cup 2019 Results from Sunday

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report