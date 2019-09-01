Video: Jackson State Mascot Gets Flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct After TD

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Is it really unsportsmanlike conduct if a tiger is involved?

In the third quarter of a 36-15 defeat to Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State wide receiver Warren Newman went full extension to haul in a 34-yard touchdown grab. The Tigers' mascot got a bit too enthusiastic and ran into the end zone.

The referees assessed a 15-yard penalty for the infraction.

The penalty proved relatively costly for Jackson State. It moved the kickoff up 15 yards, with Jimmie Robinson returning the ball to the Bethune-Cookman 43-yard line.

The Wildcats only needed 1:25 to score as Akevious Williams hit pay dirt on a 20-yard run to help bring the team to within one point. Bethune-Cookman scored 29 unanswered points to cruise to victory.