Brian Flores Says Dolphins Aren't Tanking: 'Wouldn't Disrespect the Game'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores denied in March the franchise is in full-blown rebuilding mode, and his mindset remains the same even after the team traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

Flores told reporters Sunday it was "disrespectful" to think the Dolphins are intentionally tanking in 2019 in order to set themselves up for the future, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe:



"This game means a lot to me. I wouldn't disrespect the game with that. Again, no, we're not. We're going to try to win every game. I think that's disrespectful to even say that. These guys work extremely hard. They've done that all summer. They do it all spring. They'll continue to do so. It's disheartening to hear people talk about it, to even say that. For a guy who respects the game as much as the game has done for me, when people say that, it's extremely sad."

Flores' comments aside, Miami's personnel moves largely speak for themselves.

The team traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans and then acquired Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals on the second night of the 2019 NFL draft. Rosen will be the backup when Miami opens the regular season Sept. 8 against the Baltimore Ravens after Flores named Ryan Fitzpatrick the starting quarterback.

Many pegged the Dolphins as one of the worst teams in the league, sitting 31st in Bleacher Report's preseason power rankings.

Then Miami traded Tunsil and Stills. Tunsil started 44 games in his first three years, while Stills was second on the team in receiving yards (553) and first in touchdown receptions (six) in 2018. The Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported some in the Dolphins locker room "would revolt" if Tunsil got dealt because of his role and overall popularity.

By losing Tunsil and Stills, the Dolphins are now even worse; however they got back two first-round picks, a second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and offensive tackle Julien Davenport in return for Tunsil, Stills, a 2020 fourth-rounder and a 2021 sixth-rounder.

That's an excellent haul for a franchise that's basically in the middle of a teardown.

"You guys saw the compensation we received in the trade," Flores said Sunday. "It was something we couldn't turn down. Kenny is a very talented player, as is Laremy. At the end of the day, we felt we were doing what's best for the team and the organization."

Flores' position is understandable. Especially as a first-year head coach, he cannot exactly tell his players their job is to lose as many games as possible in order to land the No. 1 overall draft pick.

But the writing is on the wall regarding the Dolphins' overall goals in 2019.