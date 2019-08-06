NFL Power Rankings: Patriots, Saints Top B/R's Initial Preseason Rankings

0 of 32

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season is underway!

OK, so the preseason is underway—barely. And to be brutally honest, last week's Hall of Fame Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos looked more AAF than NFL.

At least the uniforms weren't hideous.

OK. That was a little mean.

With training camps in full swing and the first full slate of exhibition games just a couple of days away, fanbases are brimming with hope and excitement. The thing is, for some, that optimism is genuine. For others, it's wishful thinking.

You know who you are.

Just as they will every week from now until Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to rank all 32 teams, from tomato cans to titans, as the preseason ramps up.

Here's their initial look at how the hierarchy shakes out.