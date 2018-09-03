NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 1

0 of 32

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

After a long, dark offseason, the big day is almost here.

It's time for another season of NFL football.

Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons begin their quest to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to play in a "home" Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles start theirs to become the first team in over a decade to repeat as champions.

On Sunday and Monday, 30 more teams begin quests all their own. Some simply seek respectability. Others still hope for a postseason berth. And the fortunate ones have their sights squarely set on Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Super Bowl LIII.

As they've done every week throughout the preseason, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to slot the league's teams from worst to first. No. 32 to No. 1. Outhouse to penthouse.

Here's whom they see as the favorites to reach Atlanta...and the favorites for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Note: If two or more teams were tied in the aggregate ranking, the one with the highest individual ranking received the highest rank. If teams were tied in highest individual ranking as well, the team with better Super Bowl odds at OddsShark "won" the tie.