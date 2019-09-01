Colts GM Chris Ballard Bothered by Unknown Andrew Luck Retirement Leak Source

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is not pleased Andrew Luck's retirement plans leaked before the quarterback was ready to make the announcement.

"It bothers me, I'd be lying to you if I said it didn't bother me," he said, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "But that's been hard to track down."

On Aug. 24, ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source and reported Luck was retiring and "mentally worn down, and now checking out." Schefter also noted there was a planned press conference the next day, but Colts fans booed Luck as he exited the field from a preseason game following the report.

Schefter also reported Luck was going to tell his teammates the following day "before his timeline got moved up."

As for the booing from Colts fans, Luck said "it hurt" during his press conference discussing his retirement decision.

The retirement plans leaking created a situation where the fans in the stadium learned of Luck's departure from the league while they were in attendance at a preseason game. Many of those booing were surely reacting emotionally in the moment after hearing the 29-year-old franchise quarterback was walking away in stunning fashion.

The Colts would have been able to control the message more effectively had the news been released through a planned press conference, and the fans who cheered for Luck for so many years may have reacted differently.

Indianapolis selected Luck with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and he led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. The run culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, although injuries cost him nine games in 2015 and the entire 2017 campaign.

With the four-time Pro Bowler no longer an option, the Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett under center when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in next Sunday's season opener.