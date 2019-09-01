Report: WR Torrey Smith Released by Panthers After 1 Season with Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Torrey Smith #11 of the Carolina Panthers runs off the field during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have released veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith spent one season in Carolina, catching 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He and the Panthers re-negotiated his contract in May to ease his salary cap hit in 2019. His departure frees up $2 million with $1 million counting against the cap as dead money, per Over the Cap.

         

