Report: WR Torrey Smith Released by Panthers After 1 Season with Team

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have released veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith spent one season in Carolina, catching 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He and the Panthers re-negotiated his contract in May to ease his salary cap hit in 2019. His departure frees up $2 million with $1 million counting against the cap as dead money, per Over the Cap.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.