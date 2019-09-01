Raiders Rumors: Former Packers QB DeShone Kizer Claimed on Waivers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer on waivers after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news. The Raiders now have four quarterbacks on their roster, an atypical number that may spell the end of either Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman's time with the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

