Trade Packages to Break Up NBA's Worst Star Pairings

2 of 5

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Orlando Magic Receive: PG D'Angelo Russell

Golden State Warriors Receive: F Aaron Gordon, C Mo Bamba

Why Split Up?

It may be unfair to say the pairing of Stephen Curry and Russell won't work out, but the fit does feel a bit awkward for now.

We're used to seeing Curry play next to Klay Thompson, who's primarily a catch-and-shoot guard and does most of his work without the ball in his hands. Thompson's usage rate last season was just 25.6 percent, fourth-highest on the Warriors. Russell's usage rate of 31.9 percent not only led the Brooklyn Nets, but it was also an even higher mark than Curry's 30.4 percent.

The two must learn how to coexist, especially without the ball. While Curry got a taste of that playing alongside Kevin Durant the past three seasons, almost everything ran through Russell in Brooklyn. The first-time All-Star not only led the Nets in scoring (21.1 points) and assists (7.0), but he also took 6.5 more shots per game than any teammate.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Russell "does not fit there whatsoever" and "it's just a matter of when" the Warriors trade him, not if they will.

While Russell may be needed for extra offense until Thompson can return from a torn ACL, don't be surprised to see the Warriors move on from their newest star as early as this season.

Trade Rationale

Plenty of teams could use Russell's scoring and playmaking, especially since he's only 23 and is under contract for the next four seasons.

Orlando is heavy at power forward and center and needs some thunder in its backcourt to make any noise in the playoffs. Markelle Fultz, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, was brought in at the 2019 trade deadline from the Philadelphia 76ers, although he didn't play a game while rehabbing from thoracic outlet syndrome.

With Fultz's availability and overall skill set still in the air, the Magic could use a sure thing in Russell to orchestrate their offense. Even if Fultz can come back at full strength, he's spent 70 percent of his court time at shooting guard and could start alongside Russell in a suddenly dynamic backcourt.

Losing Gordon and Bamba would hurt, but a frontcourt pairing of 2019 All-Star Nikola Vucevic and 21-year-old Jonathan Isaac is more than enough for Orlando to get by, especially after it signed veteran power forward Al-Farouq Aminu this summer.

However, the Warriors' biggest weaknesses are at small forward and center, as they've still got All-Stars at the three other positions.

Gordon could play small forward or move to the 4 when they go small. He's an uber-athletic 23-year-old who averaged 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 draft, is just 21 and has flashed elite defensive potential while also showcasing the ability to hit threes.

With Curry set to turn 32 in March, this would be an excellent way for Golden State to plug its roster holes and insert some youth into a new and still championship-worthy starting lineup.