Demaryius Thomas Rumors: Broncos Linked to WR After Release from Patriots

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, top, catches a touchdown pass over New York Giants defensive back Henre' Toliver (38) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas could be returning to the Denver Broncos.

Thomas was cut by the New England Patriots on Saturday, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Sunday that, "Per a league source, the Broncos could be bringing Thomas back to town."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

