USC QB JT Daniels Carted Off Field vs. Fresno State with Apparent Knee Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

USC quarterback JT Daniels suffered an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of his team's home game against Fresno State on Saturday.

Daniels was sacked on 3rd-and-4 from the Fresno State 15-yard line with 27 seconds left in the first half. His right knee appeared to buckle on the play, and Daniels grabbed at it after he went to the ground.

Medical personnel immediately attended to Daniels, who was helped off the field.

He then went to the sideline medical tent, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic. He was soon taken off the field, per Keely Eure of USCFootball.com:

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception before he left the game with the Trojans up 17-10.

True freshman Kedon Slovis is Daniels' backup. Per 247Sports, the 6'2", 200-pound pro-style quarterback was a 3-star recruit out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Daniels spent the offseason working tirelessly to improve. Per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, the Trojan quarterback got his blood tested, changed his diet, transformed his physique and saw a mental conditioning consultant in preparation for 2019 after the team went a disappointing 5-7 last season.

The work looked like it paid off as the sophomore was on the money in a first half that saw him complete 73.5 percent of his passes.

Unfortunately, the injury may be serious, and Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com noted Daniels didn't put any weight on his leg as he walked off the field.

Hopefully the quarterback returns to the field as soon as possible, but if he's forced to miss time, Slovis will likely get his first career start Saturday against No. 25 Stanford at home.